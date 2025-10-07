9 Analysts Assess Penumbra: What You Need To Know

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Penumbra, presenting an average target of $305.11, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $266.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.7%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Penumbra among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $285.00 $300.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $300.00 - Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $266.00 $260.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $300.00 Priya Sachdeva UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $330.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $325.00 $330.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $283.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $290.00 $315.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $350.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Penumbra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Penumbra's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Penumbra

Domiciled in the US, Penumbra designs, manufactures, and markets an array of thrombectomy and embolization devices and equipment to mechanically remove blood clots. The firm sells mainly to hospitals and physicians. These minimally invasive devices are primarily used in the acute care setting for patients with stroke, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, cranial aneurysms, and other vascular diseases.

A Deep Dive into Penumbra's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

