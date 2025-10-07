CBRE Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $171.17, with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. Marking an increase of 11.88%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $153.00.

The perception of CBRE Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $143.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $185.00 $164.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $164.00 $147.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $166.00 $163.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $147.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CBRE Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CBRE Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CBRE Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

