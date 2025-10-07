The Analyst Verdict: Acadia Healthcare Co In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.1, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 24.57%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Acadia Healthcare Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Outperform $30.00 $26.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $40.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $32.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $28.00 $43.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $25.00 $44.00 Andrew Mok UBS Lowers Buy $31.00 $45.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $29.00 $36.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Acadia Healthcare Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The company's revenue is derived from services rendered to patients for inpatient psychiatric and substance abuse care, outpatient psychiatric care, and adolescent residential treatment.

Acadia Healthcare Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Healthcare Co displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

