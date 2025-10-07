Where CNX Resources Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CNX Resources, presenting an average target of $30.2, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A decline of 1.31% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CNX Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $33.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $34.00 $36.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $24.00 $26.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $26.00 $25.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CNX Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CNX Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

Understanding the Numbers: CNX Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CNX Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 76.12% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: CNX Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 79.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNX Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, CNX Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

