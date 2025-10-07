What Analysts Are Saying About Coterra Energy Stock

Ratings for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coterra Energy, presenting an average target of $35.14, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A 1.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $35.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Coterra Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $33.00 $36.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $34.00 $38.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Coterra Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Coterra Energy Better

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Key Indicators: Coterra Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 54.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

