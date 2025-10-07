Expert Outlook: ACV Auctions Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.44, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 17.81%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ACV Auctions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $26.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $11.50 $16.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $20.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $16.50 $20.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $16.00 $25.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ACV Auctions's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ACV Auctions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering ACV Auctions: A Closer Look

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. The company provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

ACV Auctions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ACV Auctions's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.59% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACV Auctions's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ACV Auctions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

