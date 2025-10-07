Breaking Down Spire: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Spire (NYSE:SR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Spire, revealing an average target of $81.25, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average has increased by 5.52% from the previous average price target of $77.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Spire's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $92.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $81.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $76.00 $81.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $81.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spire. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Spire's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Spire

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation ('Alagasco') changed its name to Spire Alabama Inc. effective September 1, 2017, and Laclede Gas Company changed its name to Spire Missouri Inc. effective August 30, 2017. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas. Maximum revenue from residential area.

Understanding the Numbers: Spire's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Spire displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Spire's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

