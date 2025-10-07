The Analyst Verdict: AES In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of AES (NYSE:AES) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.73% from the previous average price target of $13.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of AES's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $15.00 - Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AES. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AES compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AES's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into AES's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into AES's Background

AES is a global power company that operates in 15 countries. Its generation portfolio totals over 32 gigawatts, including renewable energy (50%), gas (32%), coal (16%), and oil (2%). AES has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to more than 2.5 million customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AES

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: AES's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: AES's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AES's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AES's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

