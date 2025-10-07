Where Enphase Energy Stands With Analysts

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 3 4 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.08, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $19.80. A 9.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $42.28.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $40.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $23.49 $19.80 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Raises Hold $36.00 $28.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $28.00 $32.00 Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Accumulate $45.00 - Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $42.00 $49.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $29.00 $28.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $30.00 $31.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $77.00 $86.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $19.80 $31.11 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $51.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $64.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $28.00 $40.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Enphase Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Enphase Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Enphase Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Enphase Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

