Demystifying Paychex: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $143.75, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $132.00. Highlighting a 3.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $149.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Paychex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $135.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $148.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $140.00 $143.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $142.00 $152.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $140.00 $148.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $148.00 $158.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Underweight $153.00 $148.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $160.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paychex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Paychex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Paychex's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Paychex Better

Paychex is a technology company providing human capital management solutions, enabling clients to better implement payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits administration. It has a diverse set of product offerings addressing client needs. Aside from its traditional cloud-based payroll and HCM software offering, which accounts for close to half of total revenue, the company provides outsourcing options. Paychex's administrative service organization and professional employer organization accounts generate over 40% of sales. The balance of revenue is generated through retirement services, insurance solutions, and other products. In fiscal 2025, the company had 800,000 clients and almost 2.5 million worksite employees across its ASO and PEO.

Paychex: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Paychex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.8% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paychex's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paychex's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paychex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.26.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

