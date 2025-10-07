What Analysts Are Saying About SLM Stock

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SLM, presenting an average target of $36.14, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Experiencing a 1.95% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $36.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of SLM's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $38.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $43.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $31.00 $37.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $37.00 $40.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $38.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $40.00 $33.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SLM's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SLM: A Closer Look

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SLM

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, SLM faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.48% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SLM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

