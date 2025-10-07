Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.25, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Marking an increase of 6.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $57.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dominion Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $67.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $64.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Underweight $59.00 $56.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Underweight $56.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dominion Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dominion Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dominion Energy Better

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Breaking Down Dominion Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

