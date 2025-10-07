A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Civitas Resources Through 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Civitas Resources, presenting an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 1.08% from the previous average price target of $46.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Civitas Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $40.00 $36.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $40.00 $40.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $45.00 $50.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $42.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $54.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Civitas Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Civitas Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Civitas Resources Better

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado - DJ Basin. The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Civitas Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Civitas Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

