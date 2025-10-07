Where Consolidated Edison Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $101.86, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Observing a 0.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $101.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Consolidated Edison. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $106.00 - David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $95.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $101.00 $112.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $107.00 $101.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $106.00 $101.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $112.00 $107.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Underweight $88.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Consolidated Edison. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Consolidated Edison's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Consolidated Edison

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Consolidated Edison: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Consolidated Edison's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Consolidated Edison's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.84%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Consolidated Edison's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

