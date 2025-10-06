Breaking Down Stanley Black & Decker: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Stanley Black & Decker, presenting an average target of $80.5, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.33% increase from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Stanley Black & Decker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $89.00 $90.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stanley Black & Decker's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Stanley Black & Decker's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stanley Black & Decker analyst ratings.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Stanley Black & Decker's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stanley Black & Decker's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Stanley Black & Decker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stanley Black & Decker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stanley Black & Decker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

