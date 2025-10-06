What Analysts Are Saying About Regency Centers Stock

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $78.55, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.35% increase from the previous average price target of $77.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Regency Centers's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $79.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $76.00 Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Neutral $76.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $76.00 $75.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $77.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $77.00 $74.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $79.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $74.00 $79.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Regency Centers's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Regency Centers's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regency Centers analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 483 properties, which includes over 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Financial Milestones: Regency Centers's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Regency Centers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, Regency Centers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

