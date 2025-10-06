A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Gulfport Energy Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gulfport Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $216.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.06%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gulfport Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $190.00 $193.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $199.00 $227.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $205.00 $215.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Buy $227.00 $240.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $255.00 Peyton Dorne JP Morgan Raises Overweight $236.00 $208.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gulfport Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Gulfport Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gulfport Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Gulfport Energy's Background

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, with assets predominantly located in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins in the United States. Its principal properties are located in eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and Marcellus, and in central Oklahoma, targeting the SCOOP Woodford and Springer formations.

Breaking Down Gulfport Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gulfport Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 64.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 52.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.