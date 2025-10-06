Demystifying Polaris: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Polaris (NYSE:PII), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Polaris, presenting an average target of $54.57, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 36.43% from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Polaris. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $60.00 $55.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $60.00 $35.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $45.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $52.00 $33.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $56.00 $34.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $55.00 $46.00 Scott Stember Roth Capital Raises Neutral $41.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Polaris. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Polaris. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Polaris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Polaris analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Polaris

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Financial Insights: Polaris

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Polaris's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.