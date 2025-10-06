15 Analysts Assess TJX Companies: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 9 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TJX Companies, presenting an average target of $152.0, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.49% from the previous average price target of $145.47.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TJX Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $149.00 $148.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $120.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $160.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $148.00 $145.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Raises Outperform $152.00 $145.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $155.00 $147.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $172.00 $164.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $162.00 $150.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $152.00 $143.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $150.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TJX Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TJX Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TJX Companies analyst ratings.

Delving into TJX Companies's Background

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell branded merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,100 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales come from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

TJX Companies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: TJX Companies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TJX Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, TJX Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.