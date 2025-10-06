A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Kimco Realty Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kimco Realty, presenting an average target of $25.33, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.60, the current average has increased by 2.97%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Kimco Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $26.00 Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $27.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $23.00 $22.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kimco Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimco Realty analyst ratings.

About Kimco Realty

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 567 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 101 million square feet.

Kimco Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kimco Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

