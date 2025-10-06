Demystifying Phillips Edison & Co: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ:PECO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Phillips Edison & Co, revealing an average target of $37.75, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 2.03% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Phillips Edison & Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $40.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $37.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $37.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips Edison & Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips Edison & Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phillips Edison & Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phillips Edison & Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Phillips Edison & Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Phillips Edison & Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Phillips Edison & Co: A Closer Look

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company also operates a third-party investment management business providing property management and advisory services to four unconsolidated institutional joint ventures, in which it has a partial ownership interests, and one private fund. It invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market of expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Phillips Edison & Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Phillips Edison & Co's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Phillips Edison & Co's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips Edison & Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips Edison & Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Phillips Edison & Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

