Where Advanced Micro Devices Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 28 analysts provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 10 7 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $193.93, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $154.42, the current average has increased by 25.59%.

The standing of Advanced Micro Devices among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $270.00 $210.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $200.00 Frank Lee HSBC Lowers Buy $185.00 $200.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $213.00 $173.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $205.00 $183.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $183.00 $175.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $120.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $130.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $190.00 $170.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $140.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $188.00 $144.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $173.00 $111.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $168.00 $185.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $190.00 $161.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $120.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $210.00 $135.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $121.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $150.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $140.00 $95.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $145.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $175.00 $152.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $130.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $140.00 - Frank Lee HSBC Announces Buy $200.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Advanced Micro Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Key Indicators: Advanced Micro Devices's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

