Deep Dive Into Warby Parker Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Ratings for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.25, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.25, the current average has increased by 12.37%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Warby Parker by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $22.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $22.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Warby Parker's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a mission-driven, lifestyle brand that operates at the intersection of design, technology, healthcare, and social enterprise. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Financial Milestones: Warby Parker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Warby Parker's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

