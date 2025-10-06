15 Analysts Assess Parker Hannifin: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $784.87, a high estimate of $860.00, and a low estimate of $709.00. Observing a 5.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $740.71.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Parker Hannifin by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $840.00 $800.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $785.00 $776.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $809.00 $809.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Positive $860.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $845.00 $735.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $800.00 $770.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $726.00 $717.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $776.00 $750.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $810.00 $790.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $717.00 $709.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $790.00 $735.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $831.00 $709.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $709.00 $670.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $750.00 $700.00 Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $725.00 $700.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Parker Hannifin's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Parker Hannifin's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin started out in 1917 as Parker Appliance, selling pneumatic brakes. Through the acquisition of branded components, the firm has expanded into aerospace engines, agricultural and construction machinery, freight and passenger vehicles, and industrial automation equipment. Within these larger systems, Parker sells a wide array of small, critical pieces such as hydraulic, electromechanical, climate control, and filtration components. Many of its products are designed to work together, resulting in a high rate of cross-selling.

Parker Hannifin's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Parker Hannifin's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

