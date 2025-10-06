Demystifying Tanger: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Tanger (NYSE:SKT) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tanger and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $34.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has increased by 4.26% from the previous average price target of $33.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Tanger among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $34.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $35.00 $33.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $33.00 Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $35.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tanger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tanger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tanger's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Tanger's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tanger

Tanger Inc is an owners and operators of outlet and open-air centers in the United States and Canada. It is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT, which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet and open-air shopping centers. Its consolidated portfolio consisted of 31 outlet centers and 2 open-air lifestyle centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 13.0 million square feet.

Breaking Down Tanger's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tanger's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.1% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Tanger's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tanger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tanger's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

