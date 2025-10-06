9 Analysts Assess AT&T: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated AT&T (NYSE:T), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AT&T, revealing an average target of $31.56, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.44, the current average has increased by 3.68%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AT&T by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $30.00 $30.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $33.00 $31.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Raises Outperform $32.00 $31.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $32.00 - Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $31.00 $30.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Kevin Fisk Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $29.50 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AT&T's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 12% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The company recently sold its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

AT&T: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AT&T displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

