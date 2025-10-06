Deep Dive Into UWM Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UWM Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $4.50. This current average reflects an increase of 3.7% from the previous average price target of $6.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of UWM Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $7.00 $6.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $6.50 $4.50 Eric Hagen BTIG Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $4.50 $6.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UWM Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UWM Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UWM Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UWM Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into UWM Holdings's Background

UWM Holdings Corp engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of residential mortgage loans in the wholesale channel. The company provides independent mortgage advisors across the states and the district of Columbia.

UWM Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: UWM Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 91.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UWM Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UWM Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UWM Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UWM Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 19.42, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

