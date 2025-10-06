Where Sysco Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $87.2, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $81.90, the current average has increased by 6.47%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Sysco among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $77.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $91.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $80.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $83.00 Kendall Toscano B of A Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $81.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sysco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sysco compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sysco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sysco's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sysco's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Sysco's Background

Sysco is the largest US foodservice distributor with 17% share of the highly fragmented $370 billion domestic market. It distributes roughly 500,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (60% of fiscal 2025 revenue), education and government buildings (8%), healthcare facilities (8%), travel and leisure (7%), and other locations (17%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2025, 70% of the firm's revenue was derived from its US foodservice operations, while its international (18%), quick-service logistics (10%), and other (2%) segments contributed the rest.

Breaking Down Sysco's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sysco displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sysco's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sysco's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sysco's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sysco's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

