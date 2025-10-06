Breaking Down Allegion: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Allegion and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $168.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $198.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $147.91, the current average has increased by 13.89%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Allegion among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $175.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $163.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $198.00 $176.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $156.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $110.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $155.00 $145.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $156.00 $135.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $150.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $175.00 $150.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $139.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allegion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allegion's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Allegion's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Allegion

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2024, Allegion generated over 75% of sales in the United States. The company primarily competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and US-based Fortune Brands Innovations.

Financial Insights: Allegion

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allegion's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.84% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegion's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Allegion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

