Demystifying ConocoPhillips: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ConocoPhillips, presenting an average target of $116.5, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.85% from the previous average price target of $114.38.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ConocoPhillips by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $111.00 $115.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $120.00 $125.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $115.00 $117.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $124.00 $116.00 James West Melius Research Announces Hold $117.00 - Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $124.00 $123.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $116.00 $115.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $123.00 $119.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $113.00 $114.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $117.00 $109.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $123.00 $113.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $111.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $95.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $113.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. Its operations are primarily in Alaska and the Lower 48, with footprints in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Indicators: ConocoPhillips's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ConocoPhillips's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.82% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

