A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lennox Intl Through 10 Analysts

Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lennox Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $674.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $753.00 and a low estimate of $575.00. Marking an increase of 3.72%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $650.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Lennox Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $575.00 $675.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Neutral $610.00 $676.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $675.00 $730.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $730.00 $753.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $676.00 $570.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $730.00 $650.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $675.00 $550.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $753.00 $696.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $668.00 $600.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lennox Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Lennox Intl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lennox Intl's Background

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Financial Milestones: Lennox Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lennox Intl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lennox Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 31.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

