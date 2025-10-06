Demystifying Mastercard: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Mastercard and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $647.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $690.00 and a low estimate of $612.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.47% increase from the previous average price target of $638.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mastercard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $660.00 $640.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Maintains Buy $645.00 $645.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $623.00 $612.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $690.00 $670.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $656.00 $650.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $661.00 $639.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $650.00 $625.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $660.00 $635.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $650.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $612.00 $640.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $650.00 $650.00 Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Maintains Buy $616.00 $616.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Mastercard's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Understanding the Numbers: Mastercard's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 45.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 50.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

