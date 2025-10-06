What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Liquidia

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $37.2, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.04% from the previous average price target of $31.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Liquidia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Amy Li Jefferies Announces Buy $43.00 - Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $41.00 $33.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Liquidia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Liquidia's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Liquidia's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Liquidia Better

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Liquidia: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Liquidia's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 141.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -470.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -128.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -17.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

