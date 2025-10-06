Demystifying Affirm Holdings: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 19 analysts provided ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Affirm Holdings, revealing an average target of $88.79, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $71.53, the current average has increased by 24.13%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Affirm Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harry Bartlett Rothschild & Co Raises Buy $101.00 $74.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $72.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $108.00 $70.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $91.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $97.00 $75.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $70.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $56.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $105.00 $75.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $67.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $82.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $84.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $84.00 $69.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $76.00 $65.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $80.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $78.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Affirm Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Affirm Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Affirm Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Affirm Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.95% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

