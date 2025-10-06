Where Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, revealing an average target of $48.9, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 12.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alejandro Demichelis Jefferies Lowers Hold $50.00 $53.00 Joel Lederman Itau BBA Announces Outperform $55.00 - Isabella Simonato B of A Securities Raises Underperform $43.50 $36.50 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $45.00 Lucas Ferreira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality salt brine deposits and caliche ore. SQM also sells lithium concentrate from a joint venture hard rock lithium project in Australia and expanding its lithium refining assets in China.

Financial Milestones: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.88, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

