What Analysts Are Saying About Intellia Therapeutics Stock

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intellia Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $35.67, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.92%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Intellia Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $33.00 - Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $60.00 $68.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $25.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intellia Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Intellia Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Intellia Therapeutics Better

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Intellia Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intellia Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 104.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -710.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

