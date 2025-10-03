CubeSmart Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CubeSmart, presenting an average target of $45.86, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.43%.

The standing of CubeSmart among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $49.00 $48.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $47.00 $48.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $47.00 $48.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CubeSmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Majority of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

CubeSmart: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CubeSmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CubeSmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

