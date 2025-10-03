What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Albemarle

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 2

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Albemarle, revealing an average target of $73.64, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Marking an increase of 10.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.73.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albemarle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $92.00 $78.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Underperform $68.00 $58.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $89.00 $62.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $60.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $65.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Sell $62.00 $57.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Underperform $60.00 $60.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $60.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $87.00 $95.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $57.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Albemarle's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Albemarle's Background

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Breaking Down Albemarle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Albemarle's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

