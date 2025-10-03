A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Public Storage Through 9 Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $314.11, a high estimate of $349.00, and a low estimate of $283.00. This current average represents a 1.36% decrease from the previous average price target of $318.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Public Storage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $317.00 $312.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $295.00 $305.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $312.00 $309.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $333.00 $340.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Maintains Hold $283.00 $283.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $349.00 $351.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $309.00 $308.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $309.00 $328.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $320.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Public Storage. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Public Storage. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Public Storage compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Public Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Public Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Public Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Storage analyst ratings.

Delving into Public Storage's Background

Public Storage is the largest owner of self-storage facilities in the US, with more than 3,300 self-storage facilities in 40 states and approximately 245 million square feet of rentable space. Through equity interests, it also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Self Storage. The company also has a merchandise business, a third-party property management business, and an insurance business that offers products to cover losses for the goods in self-storage facilities.

Public Storage: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Public Storage's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Public Storage's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Storage's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Public Storage's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.08. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.