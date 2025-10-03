8 Analysts Have This To Say About Element Solutions

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.88, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.69% from the previous average price target of $26.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Element Solutions by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $29.00 $27.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Announces Buy $30.00 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $27.00 $24.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Element Solutions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Element Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Element Solutions: A Closer Look

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Element Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Element Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

