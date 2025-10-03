Breaking Down Plug Power: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2.58, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $1.40, the current average has increased by 84.29%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Plug Power by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $7.00 $3.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $1.50 $1.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $1.00 $1.10 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Hold $1.60 $0.90 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $1.80 $1.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plug Power. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Plug Power's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Plug Power's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Plug Power's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Plug Power displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -130.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plug Power's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plug Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

