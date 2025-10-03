Where Chord Energy Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Chord Energy, presenting an average target of $142.53, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has increased by 0.88% from the previous average price target of $141.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Chord Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $167.00 $169.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $120.00 - Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $112.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $149.00 $146.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $169.00 $166.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $122.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $142.00 $152.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $122.00 $120.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $146.00 $143.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $166.00 $164.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $113.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $152.00 $150.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $164.00 $159.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $143.00 $142.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chord Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Chord Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

