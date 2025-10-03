Where TKO Group Holdings Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $218.36, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Marking an increase of 10.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $198.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TKO Group Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $225.00 $205.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $165.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Announces Outperform $225.00 - David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $212.00 $182.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $205.00 $200.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $208.00 Brent Navon B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Ryan Gravett UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TKO Group Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of TKO Group Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TKO Group Holdings

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a sports and sports entertainment company that operates combat sports and sports entertainment companies. It owns and manages valuable sports and entertainment intellectual property. The company distributes content and monetizes its intellectual property through four principal activities: Media Rights and Content, Live Events, Sponsorship, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company has two reportable segments, UFC and WWE. The company generates majority of revenue from the UFC segment. The UFC segment revenue consists of media rights fees associated with the distribution of its programming content, ticket sales, and site fees associated with the business's international live events, sponsorship, and consumer products licensing agreements of UFC-branded products.

Financial Insights: TKO Group Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: TKO Group Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TKO Group Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.52%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TKO Group Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TKO Group Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

