Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For TPG

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $62.75, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $56.71, the current average has increased by 10.65%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of TPG among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $65.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $60.00 $52.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $56.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $69.00 $61.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $58.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $52.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TPG. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TPG's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TPG's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TPG Better

TPG Inc is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, Market Solutions, and TPG Angelo Gordon. The company focuses on large-scale, control-oriented private equity investments.

TPG: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TPG displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

