A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Charles Schwab Through 20 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 20 analysts have shared their insights on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 9 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $107.55, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $99.32, the current average has increased by 8.29%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Charles Schwab's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $110.00 - Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $86.00 $84.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $130.00 $131.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $113.00 $114.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $107.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $131.00 $117.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $113.00 $106.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $107.00 $100.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $106.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $83.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $108.00 $102.00 Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $110.00 $106.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $92.00 $80.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $117.00 $83.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $106.00 $94.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $87.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $89.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Charles Schwab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Charles Schwab's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Charles Schwab: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Charles Schwab showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.75% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

