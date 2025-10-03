10 Analysts Assess Carlyle Group: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $67.3, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.39% increase from the previous average price target of $55.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Carlyle Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $74.00 - Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Hold $66.00 $54.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $74.00 $66.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $70.00 $58.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $64.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $49.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $49.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $58.00 $45.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carlyle Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Carlyle Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Carlyle Group Better

Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $465 billion in total AUM, including $325 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2025. The company has three core business segments: global private equity, which includes its private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources offerings (with $165 billion in total AUM and $102 billion in fee-earning AUM), global credit ($203 billion/$163 billion), and investment/fund solutions, known as Carlyle AlphInvest ($97 billion/$60 billion). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 3,100 active carry fund investors from 87 countries.

Breaking Down Carlyle Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Carlyle Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.44% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carlyle Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

