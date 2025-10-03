Assessing Interactive Brokers Group: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Interactive Brokers Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 20.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $57.31.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Interactive Brokers Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $82.00 - Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $65.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $65.00 $45.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Adjusts Overweight $65.00 - Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $53.75

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Interactive Brokers Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Interactive Brokers Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Interactive Brokers Group compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Interactive Brokers Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Interactive Brokers Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Interactive Brokers Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Interactive Brokers Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Interactive Brokers Group's Background

Interactive Brokers is a large, automated, retail and institutional brokerage that boasted nearly $570 billion in customer equity at the end of 2024. The company cut its teeth as a market maker, introducing US financial markets to automated and algorithmic training before expanding into brokerage services in 1993. The firm has a wide-ranging client base, with its best-in-class order execution and extremely low margin lending rates catering to a sophisticated audience of hedge funds, proprietary traders, and introducing brokers that account for about 45% of the firm's commissions. With operations spanning more than 160 electronic exchanges, 36 countries, and 28 currencies, Interactive Brokers caters to a global clientele, with more than 80% of active accounts sitting outside the US.

Interactive Brokers Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Interactive Brokers Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.25% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Interactive Brokers Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interactive Brokers Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interactive Brokers Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Interactive Brokers Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.