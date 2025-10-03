8 Analysts Have This To Say About Evercore

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Evercore (NYSE:EVR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $326.88, along with a high estimate of $397.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.01% from the previous average price target of $277.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Evercore by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $358.00 - Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $397.00 $315.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $315.00 $312.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $370.00 $365.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $230.00 $230.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $365.00 $257.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $282.00 $194.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $298.00 $266.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Evercore's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evercore analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Evercore

Evercore Inc is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,380 employees at the end of 2024, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Evercore: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Evercore's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.66%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Evercore's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

