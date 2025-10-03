PayPal Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $88.5, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.75% lower than the prior average price target of $91.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of PayPal Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $100.00 $110.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $75.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into PayPal Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Breaking Down PayPal Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, PayPal Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PayPal Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

