13 Analysts Assess Expand Energy: What You Need To Know

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $133.38, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. A decline of 0.23% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Expand Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $137.00 $141.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $150.00 $146.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $127.00 $135.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $132.00 $145.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $98.00 $125.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $136.00 $140.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $141.00 $135.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $139.00 $134.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $139.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $121.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $120.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $139.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Expand Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Expand Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expand Energy

Expand Energy is a North American natural gas producer in the Haynesville and Appalachian basins, formed by the combination of Chesapeake and Southwestern. Its largest operation by volume is the Haynesville basin in Louisiana, which is heavily exposed to nearby LNG production. Appalachia benefits from its proximity to population centers in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Expand Energy

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Expand Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 632.8% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

